Flood sacks over 200 households in Benue communities

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

At least 200 households have been displaced due to severe flooding in some communities in Benue State.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior disclosed this on Wednesday at a news briefing during the monthly distribution of relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of herdsmen attacks in Makurdi.

Dr. Shior stated that the agency is closely monitoring the situation which he said has greatly affected communities at Naka road, Achusa, Utur phase 1, Kucha Utebe as well as Rice Mill.

He said: “We have recorded over 200 households affected by the flooding. There are still there because the water has receded but we are closely monitoring the situation that has affected people at Naka road, Achusa, Utur phase 1, Kucha Utebe as well as Rice Mill.”

Dr. Shior lamented the continued neglect of over two million IDPs of herdsmen attacks in the state by the Federal Government since the wake of the attacks over five years ago.

He intimated that there has been an additional 600,000 displaced persons following recent attacks on four communities in Logo and Guma local government areas of the state.

 

