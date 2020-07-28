Flood: Sani Bello orders demolition of structures on waterways

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the demolition of all structures built on waterways across the state owing to the havoc caused by flooding that claimed a number of lives last week.

This is following last Saturday’s flood disaster in Suleja Local Government Area which claimed 13 lives leaving many others still missing.

The governor’s directives came during an on the spot assessment of the disaster in the affected areas on Monday to ascertain the extent of damages caused by the flood.

The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, noted that people indulged in the habit of building on waterways indiscriminately not minding the dangers involved, adding that “water will always find its way no matter how long it takes”.

He also directed the Urban Development, Ministries for Local Government Affairs and that of Environment to go round and mark all buildings on waterway for “immediate demolition”.

The disturbed governor immediately directed that all affected perdons be relocated to a different place if there is land, insisting that the government will henceforth not tolerate buildings on water channels

He, however, commiserated with the families of the deceased, the Emir of Suleja Alhaji Awwal Ibrahim and the entire people of Suleja Local Government.

Governor Sani Bello who was conducted round the areas by the Chairman of Suleja local government council Mallam Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje expressed shock at the level of devastation caused by the flood.

Like this: Like Loading...