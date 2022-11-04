Flood: SCI laments effects on Nigerian children, others

A humanitarian organization, Save the Children International (SCI), has lamented the effects of flooding in the past three months on children in the five most impacted countries. The body said in a statement yesterday highlighting the need for next week’s COP27 Summit to get the climate emergency under control. According to the statement, children in Pakistan, Nigeria, India, Chad and South Sudan witnessed the most extensive flooding globally between August and October this year. “Flooding in these five countries affected a total of 38.7 million people, according to The International Disasters Database, with thousands of people killed and millions displaced. “Water flowing above dangerous levels left a trail of destruction in each country, with homes submerged, crops destroyed, and schools forced to close thereby jeopardising the education of thousands of children. “The five countries most affected by flooding with available Acute Food Insecurity Data all suffer from high levels of food .”
