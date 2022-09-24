News

Flood submerges Ortom’s farm, as SEMA inspects sites

The flood ravaging parts of Benue State yesterday swept through Effugo Farm said to belong to Governor Samuel Ortom, located along Makurdi- Gboko road. The flood which came as a result of the release of a large volume of water from the Lagdo Dam from the Cameroon and daily rainfall, also greatly affected parts of Makurdi, the state capital such as Terwase Agbadu, Gyado Villa, parts of Benue State University, Wurukum Rice Mill, Wadata, Achusa areas, and the Redeemed Church as scores of residents were seen evacuating their household items and other belongings while crop farms were also not spared.

The disaster also left most roads impassable as the water level continued to rise, making the incident the worst to be recorded after the 2012 flood disaster. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the governor’s farm which he was reported to have legally acquired from the National Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh, has been taken over by the flood.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Godwin Oyiwona, who spoke to reporters on the incident, confirmed that “the water level has increased because of the increase in the volume of water released from the Lagdo Dam in the Cameroon and we are encouraging people to leave the coastal areas to higher grounds”.

 

