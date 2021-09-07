Flood sweeps 5-year-old boy away in Ogun

A five year-old boy, simply identified as Israel has been swept away by flood as a result of heavy downpour at Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Witnessesat the scene said theincidentoccurredaround 7pm, on Sunday during the torrential rainfall with attendant heavy flood across the community.

The victim and his father were said to be returning from an outing when they both slipped into a canal, unfortunately, thesonwasswept away and the father sustained injuries on his face while try ing to rescue his son.

Aresidentof thearea, who gave his name as Shobowale, described the incident as unfortunate adding that the mother of the little boy is pregnant. Shobowale said he was still outside his house when the rain started.

When the information about the incident got to him, he alerted other members of the community and they went in search of the boy and his father, fortunately, the father was rescued alive, while his son was washed away.

He said: “Immediately the rain stopped, about five us went into the canal to rescue the father and son, we were able to rescue the father buttherewasnotraces of theson, itwaswhenwe got tothe bank of the canal that we saw the remains of the little boy.

“The remains of the boy was taken to his father, where he was later buried, I pray God to console the pregnant mother and the bereaved father, whileweweresearching for the boy, some residents of Shokeye Estate also came to search for their two missing children from the area.”

Another resident who didn’twanthernameinprint said he came to sympathise with the bereaved mother and father over the loss of their son, said it was unfortunate that such pathetic incident happened to the parent of theboy, addingthattheboy was full of life during church service on Sunday.

It was also gathered that some streets, like Ajewole Street, Gbobi, Adesan-Olu and Mowe hotel area were allflooded, whilehouseswere submergedatImeduareaasa resultof theheavydownpour.

A woman who gave her name as Iya Ibeji said she was in the market when her daughtercalledherthattheir househadbeentakenoverby flood. I thought it was just small flood, unfortunately, when I got home I couldn’t access my apartment, everywhere was flooded.

