Flood sweeps student away in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A student of Mount Carmel Girls’ Secondary School, Ikare-Akoko, Headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State has been swept away by flood waters following a heavy downpour in the community.

The student, identified as Motunrayo John, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student was said to have fallen into a drainage channel unknowingly when she was on her way home.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around River Dada, Semu-Semu area, along Arigidi road in the ancient town.

According to sources, the victim was trying to use her leg to measure the depth of the water when she fell and got swept away.

An eyewitness stated that the victim was taken off balance and before help could reach her, the flood had taken her away.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikare-Akoko Police Division, Superintendent of Police (SP) Olatujoye Akinwande, said the matter was reported by the Principal of Mount Carmel Girls’ Secondary School, Mrs Ajoke Asiwaju.

The DPO revealed that search and rescue operation for the girl had since commenced.

 

