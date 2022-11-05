Metro & Crime

Flood: Tinubu visits Bayelsa IDPs, donates N50m

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, at the weekend donated N50 million to Bayelsa State flood victims as her own way of amolierating their pains.

Tinubu, who was in the company of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Hajiya Fatima Nana Shettima, wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim, speaking at the Oxbow Lake internally displaced people’s camp, Yenagoa disclosed that the visit was strictly on humanitarian grounds.

Tinubu described the devastating effects of the flood in the state as terrible and heartbreaking.

She said: “I personally empathize with Bayelsans over the devastation brought by the flood and to extend a hand of assistance. The visit is strictly on humanitarian grounds.

‘We have come to offer the little help we can. Asides drugs and medical equipments, food, wrappers and other items, I am also donating the sum of N50 million to the state.

“The money is for one thousand individuals each receiving fifty thousand naira as a post-flood intervention.”

Also speaking, Alanyingi Sylva described the situation as delicate and a time for the best of humanity to be exhibited.

In his response at the Igbogene IDP camp, Sylva commended the resilience of Bayelsans, the thoroughness of the camp coordinators and the orderliness of the people, Bayelsans in general.

Sylva thanked Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Fatima Kashim Shettima for the visit and assured them that it was a moment Bayelsans will always affectionately remember.

 

 

Reporter

