Flood turns Kogi Assembly members into IDPs

…residential quarters submerged

The ravaging flood in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, has forced members of the state House of Assembly to join the community of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as their quarters have been overtaken by flood.

The flood which is still on the increase without any sign of receding has continued to sack more homes along the river Benue and Niger including the Lokoja metropolis which is seen as the epicenter for now.

Our correspondent who visited the Kogi State House of Assembly quarters, along the Ganaja road reports that the quarter has been totally submerged and many of the members, have since relocated to undisclosed locations within the metropolis.

It was also confirmed that both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker’s official residence within the quarters have been taken over by the flood, forcing the Deputy Speaker to park to a safer place. Residents around the Assembly quarters, who are equally affected by the flooding and are stranded, could not even speak about their travail occasioned by the natural disaster.

Some of the members who didn’t want their names in print were not happy that the governor did not bother to visit their quarters for an on-spot assessment like he did visit an old market and other areas within Lokoja, where he visited yesterday. They stressed that the Commissioner of Environment, Hon. Victor Omofaiye who was once their colleague did not also bother about their plight to see what the members are currently facing with the flood situation. Other areas of Ganaja village, Adankolo, and Old Market remain at the mercy of the flood. However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Femi Olugbemi refused to speak on the matter and told our correspondent to go to the Assembly quarters and confirm for himself.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...