Flood: Two killed, 220 houses, properties worth millions destroyed in Niger

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and three others seriously injured after a heavy rainfall caused flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The flood, which affected 780 people, also affected over 220 buildings and destroyed properties worth about N135.5 million.

Our Correspondent on Wednesday learnt that among the buildings affected include a Police Station, the Department of State Services (DSS) office, the Government Girl Secondary School, Government Science College amongst other buildings.

During his presentation at plenary in the Niger State House of Assembly, the member representing Mokwa Constituency, Honourable Abdullahi Shaba Gbara said that a committee has been set up to find out the number of people affected and how they were affected.

He, however, called on the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to come to the aid of the victims by providing them with relief materials urging government to seek intervention of other relevant Federal Government agencies in finding lasting solutions to destruction caused by the windstorm.

Like this: Like Loading...