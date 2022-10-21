Flood: US donates $1m for humanitarian assistance to Nigeria

The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has donated $1 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by the unprecedented flooding in Nigeria. The massive flooding which resulted from unusually heavy rainfall, has affected nearly 2.8 million people across the country.

In addition, many homes have been damaged or completely destroyed, displacing millions of people. In a message conveying the donation, the US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard observed that the floods have exacerbated an already critical humanitarian situation in Nigeria, where ongoing conflict, especially in the northern region, has driven millions of people from their homes.

“In the same region, more than four million people are projected to continue experiencing acute food insecurity amid the worsening global food crisis. “We are also concerned that standing floodwaters could increase the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, where cholera outbreaks were declared in August and September and at least 7,750 cases were recorded. In 2022, 31 out of 36 states reported cholera cases”.

