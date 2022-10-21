News

Flood: US donates $1m for humanitarian assistance to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has donated $1 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by the unprecedented flooding in Nigeria. The massive flooding which resulted from unusually heavy rainfall, has affected nearly 2.8 million people across the country.

In addition, many homes have been damaged or completely destroyed, displacing millions of people. In a message conveying the donation, the US Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Beth Leonard observed that the floods have exacerbated an already critical humanitarian situation in Nigeria, where ongoing conflict, especially in the northern region, has driven millions of people from their homes.

“In the same region, more than four million people are projected to continue experiencing acute food insecurity amid the worsening global food crisis. “We are also concerned that standing floodwaters could increase the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states, where cholera outbreaks were declared in August and September and at least 7,750 cases were recorded. In 2022, 31 out of 36 states reported cholera cases”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi inaugurates panel on #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a 9-member Administrative Panel of Inquiry to look into “loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.” The panel will also look into the related destruction of properties of […]
News

Omicron pushes wealthy countries to recruit nurses from Nigeria, other poorer nations

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Omicron-fueled wave of COVID-19 infections has led wealthy countries to intensify their recruitment of nurses from poorer parts of the world, worsening dire staffing shortages in overstretched workforces there, the International Council of Nurses said. Sickness, burnout and staff departures amid surging Omicron cases have driven absentee rates to levels not yet seen […]
News

Warring Oyo APC factions reconcile, pledge to work together

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Some leaders of the Ajimobi Legacy Forum (ALF) and the Unity Group (UG), two warring factions of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State (APC) met yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital resolving to work together in the interest of the party.   The meeting, which was held at the residence of the Ogbomoso born […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica