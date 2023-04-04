Metro & Crime

Flood Victims: MALALA Fund To Support Jigawa Women

Author Mariam Adebukola

It’s no news that at least 500 women-Ied households who are victims of flood disasters in Jagawa State are to benefit from the Integrated Basic Needs Assistance by the MALALA Fund programmes.

The programme which was funded by student and Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, invests in girls’ education across the country.

The Programme Officer of MALALA Fund in Nigeria, Maryam Danburam, disclosed this on Tuesday while delivering a speech during a one-day stakeholders consultative workshop held in Dutse, Jigawa State Capital.

According to Danburam, the  programme will be executed through a company, My IT Consult Ltd., to ensure accountability and transparency among the vulnerable flood victims in the selected communities.

The program officer, who urged the stakeholders to be transparent in the selection of beneficiaries, said three Local Government Areas of Ringim, Taura, and Auyo were selected for the program.

While giving the synopsis of the programme, the executive director of My IT Consult Ltd, Mubarak Yussuf, said the three local governments were selected based on 2022 flood damage research carried out by National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

He said as part of the MALALA Fund’s effort to support out-of-school girls and flood victims, cash and non-food items will be given to 200 women in Auyo, 150 women from Taura, and 150 respectively.

Mariam Adebukola

