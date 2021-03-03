Flood: Warri-Uvwie drainage to ready by 2022 –Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday said that the storm drainage projects executed by the state government in parts of Warri and Effurun in Warri South Local Government Area and Uvwie Local Government Area of the state would be ready in 2022. He gave the assurance while addressing newsmen shortly after the inspection of the ongoing flood control projects in the areas. The governor, who was conducted round the projects by the Director-General of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Ovuozourie Macaulay, said that the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the pace of work of the projects.

He, however, assured that his administration would scale up activities on the projects to enable the government to deliver them in 2022, saying: “Before we started this project, I had already informed you that there are going to be four different storm drainage projects for us to fully drain Warri of the flood.” The governor added: “We have first taken on the two major projects; one in the Warri South Local Government Area and the other in the Uvwie Local Government Area.

The other two are smaller drainage projects. “We have gone to several points today and you have seen the two different contractors, CCECC Nigeria Limited and Levante Nigeria Limited, and they have taken us through their various sites and the various works they are doing.

“It is quite a lot of work and I have noticed that already a lot of work has been done and a lot more is going to be done. The contractors are on course and I am happy with the standard of work and I just hope that we will be able to keep to time because COVID-19 and the lockdown slowed down the pace of work last year. “Apparently, we are several months behind because it is supposed to be a two-year project. I believe that with the spate of work we will not be able to keep to time, but we will be able to complete the project sometime in 2022.”

Like this: Like Loading...