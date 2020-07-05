Flood wreaks havoc in Abeokuta, residents count losses

R

esidents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, have begun to count their losses following a torrential downpour that resulted into flood on Saturday.

Property estimated at millions of naira, were not spared by the flood which submerged houses, shops, vehicles and goods, among others.

The heavy rain, which began in the early hours of Saturday, was still on as at 6:00pm yesterday.

Sunday Telegraph observed that residents stood in batches at the frontage of their houses lamenting the havoc caused by the flood while shop owners were seen trying to salvage some goods and property affected by the rain.

Areas mostly affected within the Abeokuta metropolis include: Kuto, Isale-Igbein, Lanfewa, Amolaso, Ijeun-Titun, Ago-Ijesa, Abiola Way, Isale Abetu, Sokori, Igbore, Oke-Mosan, Isale Ake and Adigbe.

Our correspondent learnt that a section of the fence of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), along Abiola Way, Abeokuta was pulled down by the flood.

Many houses near river bank were flooded while the popular Ogun River was filled to the brim.

However, no loss of life was reported as at press time.

It was learnt that emergency workers and law enforcement agents were deployed to some of the flood ravaged areas.

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, sympathised with residents affected by the flood.

Abudu-Balogun, who assured that the state government was on top of the situation, warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse to avert environmental disaster.

