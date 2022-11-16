Flood: Your visit belated, Diri tells minister

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday stated that the visit of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq’s visit to the state is belated. The governor said the minister should have been in the state when the flood was at its peak.

He said the state was not pleased with some remarks credited to the minister about the flood disaster in the state. Knocking her statement that Bayelsa was not among the 10 worst affected states in the country, Diri informed Farouq that the flood rose to over 4.5 metres above its normal level and caused unprecedented devastation. Receiving the minister on a courtesy visit to the state, Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, thanked the Federal Government for the relief materials it had sent to the state so far through the ministry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...