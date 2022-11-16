News

Flood: Your visit belated, Diri tells minister

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday stated that the visit of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq’s visit to the state is belated. The governor said the minister should have been in the state when the flood was at its peak.

He said the state was not pleased with some remarks credited to the minister about the flood disaster in the state. Knocking her statement that Bayelsa was not among the 10 worst affected states in the country, Diri informed Farouq that the flood rose to over 4.5 metres above its normal level and caused unprecedented devastation. Receiving the minister on a courtesy visit to the state, Diri, represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, thanked the Federal Government for the relief materials it had sent to the state so far through the ministry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate 377 projects

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…extends stay-at-home directive for workers Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that his administration will embark on commissioning of about 377 projects across the state as implementation of N1.163 trillion 2021 budget has begun. The governor, who said that the state would not but give unending praise to God, especially considering challenges comprising […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Withdraw policemen attached to VIPs to secure campuses –Students urge IGP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Musa Pam

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) yesterday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately withdraw police operatives attached to VIPs across the country and redeploy them to various institutions of learning to protect the lives of students.   The students’ body lamented the incessant attacks on university campuses […]
News

Gumi: Leaders oppressing, forcing Nigerians into criminality

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said Nigerian leaders are pushing the people into criminality through the way they are oppressing them. Gumi made the accusation yesterday while speaking at an interfaith special prayer organised for the abducted passengers of the recent train attack which took place at the headquarters of Jamiyar Matan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica