Metro & Crime

Flooding: 200 families missing in Anambra communities

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)

A n outbreak of cholera has hit the Umuzu community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. So far 13 children and two adults are confirmed to have contacted cholera in the area where the perennial flooding has submerged the community.

Similarly about two hundred families cannot be located and their whereabouts cannot be ascertained as at the time of writing this report. When contacted, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike could not speak on this development and even calls and text massage to him were not replied.

But Obidike had earlier told reporters that the state government has a medical team that frequent all the communities affected by the flood, adding that the health team has been working with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide medical services to the victims.

 

According to the president, Children of Farmers Club, a Non-Governmental Organisation NGO, Prince Chris Okwuosa, there has not been any presence of NEMA in the town, adding that the few persons found to be taking refuge at a school hall depend on the flood water which they boil for drinking. “Umuzu is my community and what is happening here is that about two hundred families cannot be found and infact we will soon declare them missing in the flood.

“We have not seen any government presence since the flood came and the community health center here has no medical  personnel or facilities before the flood came. “We rely on one young man that runs a chemist shop here and his shop has been taken over by the flood.

“Umuzu is the last community to be submerged by the flood and after us we have Oseakwa community and down to Oguta in Imo State.” Continuing, Okwuosa noted that, “there is an outbreak of cholera in our community and about 13 children have contacted it as well as two or three adults, because we don’t have drinking water, all we do is to boil the flood water for drinking,” he said.

 

President General of Umuzu community, Mr Cyprian Ezekwesili told reporters that to go to Umuzu means coming through Okija community in Ihiala Local Government Area through a canoe. “How can you go there from Ogbaru Local Government Area? You only need to go there through Okija town and that is Ihiala Local Government Area.

 

“Then when you get there you will first start looking for your relatives, because you don’t even know where they are staying and some of them their phones are off because there is no access to electricity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom washes off hands over Ghana’s killing by Army

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Expresses surprise over govt convoy’s interception As reactions continue to trail the brutal killing of the vicious notorious criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Ghana by the Nigeria Army, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday washed off his hands over the matter. The governor without mincing words said it was not his decision to grant […]
Metro & Crime

Taskforce impounds 5,520 vehicles, 11,300 motorcycles in one year

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit yesterday said that the agency has impounded 5,520 vehicles for various degrees of offences ranging from driving on BRT corridor, oneway, dangerous driving and traffic obstruction and other offences.   The agency said that it has also impounded 11,300 motorcycles, while 11,180 of them […]
Metro & Crime

Three dead, three injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three people have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an early morning accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday. The accident, which occurred around 5.55am along the Isara Bridge along the expressway, involved a Mack truck with no registration number and a Volkswagen Sharan, marked GGE175 FM. The Public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica