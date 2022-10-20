Metro & Crime

Flooding: 200 missing Anambra families found

…as starvation hits umuzu community

Efforts by the search party in Umuzu community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State yielded results yesterday when the families alleged to have been missing in the perennial flood were found. The families were found at the last flour of a two-storey house that it’s down stairs was submerged by the flood. Recall that boats were hired by the search party through the community leaders two days ago to look for the families. According to the Chairman, Flood Committee in Umuzu, Prince Chris Okwuosa who spoke to reporters, the only challenge the victims have now is food.

“They have no food to eat and you know that whatever they have as food must have been exhausted and with the number of children with them it has become a problem. “We have made contacts with people who can send food items to them, because most of them are starving and those that are sick also need medical attention,” he said. Okwuosa further explained that the few boats that were hired will not be enough to evacuate them, adding that the community is making efforts for more boats.

“We got some boats, but it will not be enough, so we are making efforts to get more boats to evacuate them and take them to the camp at Umudala in Ihiala Local Government Area which is the closest to us here.” He expressed hope that the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike would make bold his promise of assisting the victims.

 

