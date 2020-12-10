Flooding: 250 houses marked as Lagos set to commence Aboru canal construction

The Lagos State government on Thursday said that it has marked no fewer than 250 houses that fall on the alignment as it is set to begin construction of massive canal and drainages at Aboru area of state to put an end to perennial flooding resulting into loss of lives on the axis.

Hence, the government said it was set to permanently tackle the avoidable losses of lives and challenges frequently faced by the residents with the construction of 9km stretch of drainages and canals in the densely populated area.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting for the construction of Akinola/Aboru Drainage Channel in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, held at Abule-Egba area, the state Commissioner for the Environment, Mr Tunji Bello said that the state was embarking on the project to permanently address the challenges of flooding in the area, considering the huge population of residents.

He added that the meeting the stakeholders was crucial to prevent issues of encroachment on drainage alignment and to encourage the resident take ownership of the project though proper maintenance and cooperation with the government in ensuring the project is completed. He said that the resident would not hesitate to inform the government if they observe the contractor doesn’t handle the job as expected or not properly done.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Drainage Service, Mr Olalekan Shodehinde, an engineer, said that the state government would not compromise on the standard of the drainage channels and the alignment for the drainage, calling on the residents cooperate with the contractor in order to execute the project as planned.

