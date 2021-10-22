Flooding: Adamant Ogun residents snub govt’s relocation order

In June, the Ogun State Government directed residents living along riverbanks and other flood prone areas in 24 communities to relocate temporarily to other safe areas. This, the government said was part of moves to avert major flood disaster in the State.

But, more than two months after the warning, some of the residents have remained unyielding. “Where do they want us to go? We don’t have anywhere else to live. Government is only being insensitive to our plights by asking us to relocate without providing alternatives for us,” Moshood Adewale, a community leader in one of the flood prone areas in Sabo, Abeokuta, the state capital said. Half of Adewale’s house built few metres away from a river had been swept away by flood, leaving only the parlour and a room for the family of four.

He lamented that, majority of those living in the community have no financial capacity to relocate to somewhere else. According to the 67-year-old pensioner, Friday, October 11, 2019 would always be a very sad day to remember in his life, as the heavy rain that fell that day almost consumed the house which he said was his only hope. Two years later, Adewale and his wife are still living in what was left of the four-bedroom apartment. He said, he was yet to recover from the huge loss recorded, lamenting that nothing but a few cloths and other things could be saved from the destructing flood. The government had warned residents of the state of high intensity of rainfall in August, September and October, resulting into fluvial flood.

The government also advised farmers around wetland and riverbanks in the communities spread across 10 local government areas of the State to complete their harvesting before September to prevent flood from destroying their livestock and crops. The Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Environment, Ola Oresanya, who handed down the warning, said there was need for the people to make personal preparation apart from the government’s efforts in order to avert the flood disaster that has been predicted to take place in the state between July and September 2021. Some of the places listed as communities to relocate by the government, include: Gbangba, Ijaye, Ijeun Tuntun, Isale-Oja Kuto, Amolaso, Ijeja, Adedotun, Ago-Ika, Enugada, Totoro, Onikoko, all in Abeokuta metropolis.

Others were: Adigbe, Ofada, Magboro in Obafemi Owode LG, Isheri, Wawa, Arepo, Akute, Alagbole in Ifo LG and Obantoko, Arakanga river, Ewekoro, Ado-Odo/ Ota, Shagamu, Ijebu-East, Ogun Waterside and people living around Owa River Course and Yemule River Course, in Odeda LG. Oresanya explained that the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency in its meteorological report predicted that the state will experience serious flooding this year.

He noted that, the temporary relocation would forestall loss of lives and damage to properties that could result from the impending flooding. Oresanya added: “This is targeted towards intimating members of the public on the weather outlook in the coming months as regards the rainy season that is upon us and its implication for the environment.

“As we approach the climax of rainy season this year, the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) meteorological report predicted that, Ogun State will experience flooding this year. And knowing the devastating impact of the previous flood disaster in the State, residents of the State are advised to prepare for flash flood during the month of July ,especially between 8th and 15th July, 2021.

“Also a high intensity rainfall is being expected in September, 2021 that will result into fluvial flood (river flood) because the soil would have been saturated by then and likely release of water from Oyan Dam will compound the rise in water level. “In view of the above, residents of flood prone and wetland areas across the State are hereby advised to temporarily make provision fora safe environment to avoid severe impact of this natural event. “Farmers around the wetlands and river banks are also strongly advised to complete their harvesting before the above stated time to avert loss of their livestock and crops to flooding.”

But, despite the warning, investigation by New Telegraph revealed that, many residents in the affected areas have refused to budge. When New Telegraph visited some of the flood prone areas recently, it was discovered that, while a number of the residents have abandoned their houses for safer places, a huge number of them stayed put, citing financial incapacity. Some of the places visited were: Sabo, Ijaye, Ijeun Tuntun, Isale-Oja Kuto, Amolaso, Ijeja, Adedotun, Ago-Ika, Enugada, Totoro and Onikoko, all in Abeokuta metropolis.

New Telegraph observed that, a number of the houses marked for relocation were directly behind a water drainage channel that pass through Ijeun-Titun to Isale Oja Kuto, Amolaso, Sokori and channeled to the popular Ogun River in Akinolugbade area of Abeokuta. Our correspondent counted about four houses that had been deserted by their occupants in Ijeun Titun area of Abeokuta. 80-year-old Rabiu Adebowale is another victim of flood in the State who had refused to yield the government’s order.

The septuagenarian is one of the residents whose house fall within the areas who had been ordered by the government to relocate to safer places to avert flood disaster, looked frail and dejected when New Telegraph approached him for an interview. Adebowale sat in front of his house at the flood ravaged Ijeun Titun area of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State hoping for a miracle to happen and fix his flood ravaged house. The roof of the building had been blown off by half with the structure located at a river bank now at the mercy of the gully.

Yet, Adebowale and his wife, Sherifatu lay their heads under the roof. “Any time it rains, most especially overnight, the compound is usually taken over by the flood and we always struggle to save whatever we can,” Adebowale said. The septuagenarian is left with the herculean task of sand filling the compound which has almost been washed away by flood for easy entry and exit. He had just sand-filled the compound taken over by an overnight downpour, using a wheelbarrow. Adebowale admitted that, he was aware of the government’s order, but explained that, he had been managing the structure “because there is no alternative.”

The house, he said, was built in 1960. “We have been managing like this for a long time. I live in this house with my wife. My children are grown and they are on their own. The government should please help us,” he said. Another resident, John David said “There is no money to relocate. That’s why I am still staying in this house. “If the government can assist us, we will leave here; we want the government to help us financially.” However, Saburi Odenike and his tenants are some of those who have yielded the government’s warning. The 55-year-old landlord and his tenants have temporarily vacated the house for another location within the State capital. Odenike would stay in the house during the day and live for his temporary abode in the night. He said: “The government should please relocate us to a better place. We have been experiencing flooding in this area for the past 25 years.

“But during the rainy seasons, we would pack our belongings and relocate from this place and when the rain is over we come back. “Relocating from here to stay elsewhere always add to our financial burden. Some of us don’t even have the money to rent apartments elsewhere. That’s why we need government’s help. Every year during rainy seasons, the government would promise us relief materials, but unfortunately we don’t see these things. “Those benefiting from the relief materials are usually those who are not victims of flood. We that are affected by flood are not the real beneficiaries of government relief materials.”

At Ago-Ijesha, Taiwo Ashiru, in his 40s, accused government of failure to fulfill its promises when flood disaster killed many residents of the area and destroyed properties in 2018. “We have been living here for the past 20 years, the house belongs to my father. In the past, the flood was minimal, it was not as terrible as this before. We don’t use to experience flooding before, but over the years, flooding became the major problem here. Whenever there is downpour, the houses around here are flooded. But we continued to live in the houses like that. “But, three years ago, during a downpour, the entire area was flooded and we lost all our properties.

That year, the flood killed about six people here, including one of our father’s wives. That was the year Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and some other top government officials came here. “They promised to do a lot of things for us, but unfortunately they are yet to fulfill their promises.” “Sincethatyear, wevacatedthedownfloorand moved upstairs because the ground floor is usually flooded whenever there is a downpour. “We have no where else to go and the government has not provided an alternative for us so we have continued to live here.”

Like this: Like Loading...