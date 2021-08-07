Flooding: Agency begins dredging of 45 rivers, streams in Ibadan

In order to forestall the flooding predictions for Ibadan, Oyo State capital, in the ongoing rainy season, the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP) has begun dredging of 45 rivers and streams, as well as, desilting of blocked drains at different locations across the 11 local government areas of Ibadan. Communication Consultant of IUFMP, Abiodun Adefioye, said in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph yesterday that the roll-out was in furtherance of the approval of the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and clearance by the World Bank.

“The dredging activity sub-project, which was packaged into four lots, was competitively bided for by over 20 duly qualified companies, resulting in the emergence of four successful bidders, namely: Transcend Construction Limited (Lot 1), Dephany Ventures Limited (Lot 2), Dutum Company Limited (Lot 3), and Lopek Engineering & Construction Limited (Lot 4).

In the same vein, four topnotch engineering professionals have been engaged as the supervising consultants, one each for the four lots. “To flag off the assignment, a kick-off meeting has been held with the contractors and supervising engineers, with members of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of IUFMP, as well as, officials of the relevant Ministries in attendance. “While declaring the meeting open, the Ag. Project Coordinator of IUFMP, Engr. Olasunkanmi Sokeye, explained that the approval of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde for the task was essentially to protect the lives and property of people against any losses from flooding. He added that the imperative of executing the task in line with the specified engineering requirements and in strict compliance with environmental and social safeguards standards cannot be compromised. The dredging works, which consist of eleven sites each for Lots 1 to 3 and twelve locations for Lot 4, is to be executed within six weeks,” the statement read.

