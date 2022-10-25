Flooding: Anambra allays fears of reptiles’ attack

As the flooding in Anambra State begins to recede, there has been strong apprehension over alleged attack by reptiles swept out of their respective habitats by the flood . Unconfirmed reports have it that reptiles have been attacking some victims who attempted to visit their abandoned homes and according to sources the reptiles had taken refuge on the walls and properties that the flood could not take along with it.

“The story we had just like the 2012 flooding is that all manner of reptiles including crocodiles, pythons and other wild animals that survived the flood have taken over those homes that were abandoned by families and that two persons were reportedly attacked, though no one died,” the source said.

However, the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim has said that there is no need to panic over the alleged incidents of attacks by reptiles, describing the report as speculative, but was quick to add that it is expected that the flood would carry along all types of wild animals, but that the state government would rise to the occasion “You know that the flood comes with all types of undesirable elements like reptiles and other wild animals and the area would not be good for habitation.

“The flood issue is an inter-ministerial matter that involves the ministry of health, environment, power and utility and they would also come into it as they have been doing during the flooding.”

Ibezim noted that the state government has set up a special team that would first embark on the fumigation of those affected areas and get rid of those undesirable elements before the families can return home.

“This is a post flood arrangement put in place by government, because we are expecting such a development and we have engaged professionals in environmental science and environmental health to fumigate those places and also carry out special medical attention on the victims in order to prevent them from contacting diseases,” he said.

“Also our medical team would be at those places with the assistance of our respective local government chairmen to give them post medical attention. “The local government area chairmen are on ground to handle any challenge that may arise from the camps,” he said.

This is coming as the Lawmaker representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe has advocated for a Special Livelihood Support (SLS) for flood victims who lost their means of livelihood to the flood.

According to him “The Federal Government needs to consider what these farmers, fishermen and women lost to the flood and introduce as a matter of urgency at least N20 billion for each affected thirty four states in the country.

“This would help them return to the farms and markets as well as fishermen to cushion the effects of the flooding this year and you know that we in this part of the country are the geese that lay the golden egg through food production.”

Obidigwe further explained that this special fund should be represented in subsequent annual appropriations, adding that this should be part of the proactive actions that should be taken by both the affected states and the Federal Government in lieu of the perennial flooding across the country.

“By now, every affected state must have carried out a data analysis of the number of people affected and that is possible through the local government chairmen and the councilors of those electoral wards,” he said.

