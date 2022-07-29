Flooding: Another threat to Nigeria’s food security target

The recent disturbing flooding forecast issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) following heavy rainfall is already causing acute food shortage and astronomical increase in prices of food items. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Headline inflation rate

Already, prices of food commodities are on the high side, going beyond the reach of the common man, mostly caused by the worsening security challenges and ongoing Russian-Ukraine war. The aftermath of these twin challenges in the country’s agricultural sector has resulted to exacerbating headline inflation rate, thus triggering food inflation. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 18.6 per cent in June, with a surge in headline inflation more pronounced on food items such as meat, bread, cereals, fish, potatoes, oil, fat, wine, yam and other tubers. In particular, the NBS report revealed that familiar issues triggering inflation in Nigeria included seasonality, insecurity, food shortages, shortfall in the supply of raw materials for production of foodrelated products, fertiliser and others, which is not available locally. Following the above challenges, guaranteed food security in the country is creating concern for government, agric stakeholders and the Nigerian populace.

NiMET’s forecast

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), in a press statement recently, warned that cities and states like FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna are some of the places where heavy rainfall is being expected with consequential destructive flooding. Aside from the proactive measures to ensure that lives and properties are protected, the fate of this year’s planting season is doubtful with imminent destruction expected in all fronts. The weather agency had forecast that rains were expected to be predominantly intermittent with isolated thunderstorms, flash flooding of roads, lowlying settlements and river channels. The Director-General of the agency, Prof Mansur Matazu, explained that flash floods in urban areas, storms and droughts would increase food insecurity in the country. According to Matazu, food insecurity in the country has been increasing predominantly with each flood or drought, thus calling on the Nigerian public to take the annual seasonal weather prediction seriously, as it will save them from the adverse effect of environmental hazards due to seasonal changes. He said: “It is possible to adapt to or mitigate the effects of adverse weather if a forecast of the expected weather can be obtained in time. “Weather forecasts are needed for all activities of human endeavour from simply knowing what to wear to go out, to planning for the day’s activities, to how the farmer and his local extension agent will plan their agricultural activities, to how the water resources managers will plan the operations of their water infrastructure, to how health practitioners will issue advisories for certain infectious diseases that are dependent on heat, wind speed and rainfall. “There is virtually no sector that is not impacted by weather conditions. This platform is perhaps the best to further underline the importance of weather forecasting to regional integration and development.” Meanwhile, Matazu charged stakeholders to take the forecast down to the grassroots where it is most needed, especially for agricultural activities, saying “it will be a huge waste of resources (financial and human) to dump it on our shelves and not to downscale to the farmers and others that need the information.”

LCCI on flood

President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Michael Olawale- Cole, opined that there was need to regulate the floods that have been wreaking havoc on many farms in the country at this period of heavy rainfalls. Olawale-Cole said that rising flood in the country, mostly in the northern region, was putting pressure on food commodities prices, food crisis and hyper inflation. According to him, the country’s agricultural food basket is being threatened following the unprecedented floods that have washed away food and cash crops on a large scale and disrupted output projections in agriculture. The LCCI president explained that the flood havoc on agriculture was putting persistent pressure on consumer prices, largely from the sustained uptrend in food inflation. According to him, the Chamber is concerned with the recent incidents of flooding in key food-producing states in the North. To him, the situation, if not expeditiously addressed and managed, would escalate the pressure on food prices, thereby putting the country on the verge of a food crisis.

Flood havoc on maize cultivation

Nigerian farmers, under the umbrella of the Association of Farm Settlers, had said there would be a further upsurge in the prices and shortage in the supply of maize nationwide in the second half of the year. This, according to the Nigerian farmers, this is based on the impacts of bad weather, relating to failed rainfall forecasts, destruction by flood, COVID-19 and lack of government input for agriculture. Chairman of the Association of Farm Settlers, Alabi Kazeem, explained that members lost millions of naira in the 2020 planting season to lack of government support for agric sector, especially for maize farmers to aggressively cultivate abundant maize for Nigerian populace. This, he said, was in addition to the lack of farm implements and manpower, which made many farmers decide not to plant maize in the incoming year. “Many of our members have decided not to plant maize again because of the poor and unstable rainfall. When they heard about government’s forecast through the meteorology department as well as the rigorous campaign from Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, they thought there would be a lot of rainfall towards the end of October and November and sought for the funds to plant maize. “It is very unfortunate that the failed forecast led to a staggering loss to our members. They lost millions of bank loans and borrowings from family and friends used to plant the maize. Many cannot even pass by their farms to see the withered maize farms. We are so hurt by this occurrence. “In as much as we are not blaming the federal and state governments for issuing flood alerts to safeguard lives and properties, including those of farmers, we are using this opportunity to appeal to them to support us. Our members are running from pillar to post to repay loans they took from banks and from individuals,” Kazeem said. He stated that Nigerians would have to contend with skyrocketing prices of agro-allied commodities in the market as many farmers are in bankruptcy over inability to service loan repayment for maize collected from Nigerian banks and others via the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Ogun farmers experiences

Meanwhile, no fewer than 20 fish farmers in Ogun State have been hospitalised due to shock caused by the loss of over N500 million investment to flooding. Some protesters, representing 200 farmers, whose ponds located at Ikangba/Agoro, Ijebu Ode in Odogbolu Local Government Area were destroyed, stormed the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta to seek state government’s intervention. Explaining, they said the flooding, on July 8, had swept away fish ponds of about 200 farmers and destroyed other property worth N500 million. The protesters said the victims of this unfortunate flooding spread across five fish farmers’ clusters of Ifeoluwa, Asejere, Progressive, Joye and Kajola, displaying placards with various inscriptions such as “Governor Abiodun, Save our Soul; N500 million investment washed away by flood,” “Dredging of Yemule River is Long overdue, Governor Abiodun, help us fix Agoro and Ikangba road,” among others. Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the farmers, Eko Nicholas confirmed that over 20 farmers were just discharged from the hospital due to the shock they suffered over the loss. His words: “We are calling on the governor as a matter of necessity to help us dredge Yemule stream to make it wide and deep enough to accommodate the volume of water that is coming from the construction sites. With that, the water would not overflow its bound. “Also, the Ikangba/Agoro road otherwise known as old Lagos road, has been a nightmare to residents and it also contributed to the flood due to lack of drainage and proper channeling. We are also begging the governor to help us fix the road. “Most importantly, the governor should assist us by granting us a soft loan to help us stand on our feet again. As I speak, over 20 of our members just left hospitals yesterday and two days ago. They are just recuperating from the shock suffered as a result of the disaster.” Meanwhile, the General Manager of the state’s Agricultural Development Corporation, Bolu Owootomo, assured the protesters that government would meet their demands as soon as possible.

Last line

With the news of devastating flood nationwide, it is certain that Nigerians are in for more challenges, as prices of commodities are expected to further increase.

