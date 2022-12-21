Flooding: Buhari asks Senate to approve N820bn supplementary budget for 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve N819.5 billion as the supplementary budget for 2022 to fix the critical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, destroyed by floods.

The request was contained in a letter to the upper house read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during Wednesday’s plenary.

According to Buhari, the loan is meant for the capital expenditure component of the 2022 budget with an attendant increase of deficit to N8.17 trillion.

He said the supplementary budget would be “financed through additional domestic borrowings”.

