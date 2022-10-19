Flooding: Community hires boats, to search for 200 missing families

U muzu Community leaders have hired boats to go in search and evacuation of the missing 200 families that are trapped by the flooding in the community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. Similarly, the state government has commenced medical outreach to tackle reported cases of cholera epidemic in the said community.

Recall that Umuzu community leaders two days ago raised the alarm over an outbreak of cholera in the area which has allegedly affected 13 children and two adults

According to the Coordinator Umuzu Flood Committee, Prince Chris Okwuosa, boats have been hired for the search of the missing families, adding that the families and those already found would be taken to the Umudala IDP camp in neighboring Okija community.

“We have made arrangements for the search of those family members and we shall evacuate them alongside those that their locations have been identified. “We used to have an IDP camp at Umudala Okija during the last flood disaster and that was where they were kept and that is where we are taking them to,” he said.

Okwuosa also confirmed that the Anambra State government has concluded arrangements for a medical mission to Umuzu town, noting that he interacted with the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike who promised to send medical team to the area.

Speaking with reporters, Dr Obidike said that a team of medical personnel have commenced movement to the community, adding that the issue of cholera epidemic would be investigated and if confirmed treatment would commence immediately

