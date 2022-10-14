Metro & Crime

Flooding: Dickson wants Buhari to mobilise rescue operation for Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to mobilise national assets for immediate rescue operations in Bayelsa State.

The Senator also called on the Federal Government to rise to the aid of the troubled people through urgent deployment of relief items and medical supplies to the state.

The Senator, who sympathized with the people and government of the state following devastating flooding, called for the full mobilisation and deployment of the military, para military and related agencies to combat the worsening menace in the state.

Senator Dickson stressed that it was imperative for the military to participate effectively in the rescue efforts and management of camps and medical service in the state, a large part of which is under water amidst rising water levels.

The former governor spoke on Friday as flood waters chopped off the critical Amassoma Road and cut off the Niger Delta University and the Bayelsa International Airport and adjoining communities from the state capital.

 

