Flooding: Diri’s scholarships for seven pupils

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has rewarded seven children with scholarships for their selfless service to the Joint Task Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta during the flooding in the state last year.

The children, all residents of Igbogene community, host to Joint Task Force (JTF) base, are: Adamson Augustin; Desmond Steven; Favour James; Godwin Gideon; Glory Felix; Anita Felix and Alade Prince Diri, who spoke during the end of- year event of the JTF, code-named ‘Operation Delta Safe’ in Yenagoa, hailed the children’s efforts during a difficult moment when the state was at war with nature and needed every available help.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the Bayelsa helmsman as commending the children for displaying the true Bayelsa spirit of being their brother’s keeper and called on others to emulate them.

He said it was heart-warming that the lads were part of the success story of the management of the flood, saying the scholarship was a reward for hard work.

Diri also praised the task force for its role in the prevailing peace and security in the state and commended the security agencies for their synergy and cooperation. He noted that the synergy between the state government and the security agencies had contributed greatly to making Bayelsa one of the most peaceful and secured states.

The governor pledged the state government’s continuous support to the JTF and other federal agencies and urged them to continue to work hard for Nigeria’s unity and development.

