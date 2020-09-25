Flooding: Ebonyi SEMA urges residents in prone communities to relocate

The Ebonyi Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA) has advised residents in the prone communities to relocate to safe locations in order to avoid heavy casualties. The Executive Secretary of EB-SEMA, Mr Ken Oziomaeze, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki, that the relocation became necessary due to the 2020 rainfall prediction by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). Oziomaeze said the rainfall outlook has identified some flood risk areas in some states and Ebonyi happens to be among. The executive secretary, who decried the reoccurring of flooding, said that eight out of the 13 local government areas of the state have been identified as flood risk areas. “The local governments are Ohaoazara, Onicha, Ikwo, Afikpo North, Ezza South, Ohaukwu, Ezza North and Ezza South. “These eight local governments are constantly affected by flood annually.

Like this: Like Loading...