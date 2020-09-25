Flooding: Ebonyi SEMA urges residents in prone communities to relocate

The Ebonyi Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA) has advised residents in the prone communities to relocate to safe locations in order to avoid heavy casualties. The Executive Secretary of EB-SEMA, Mr Ken Oziomaeze, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki, that the relocation became necessary due to the 2020 rainfall prediction by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA). Oziomaeze said the rainfall outlook has identified some flood risk areas in some states and Ebonyi happens to be among. The executive secretary, who decried the reoccurring of flooding, said that eight out of the 13 local government areas of the state have been identified as flood risk areas. “The local governments are Ohaoazara, Onicha, Ikwo, Afikpo North, Ezza South, Ohaukwu, Ezza North and Ezza South. “These eight local governments are constantly affected by flood annually.
Related Articles
Uzodimma bags youths’ Bridge-Builder, Pan-Nigerian Award
Youths from all parts of Nigeria have honoured Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State with an award as a bridge-builder, a detribalized leader and most outstanding Pan- Nigerian Governor in the country today. They also described the governor as the most outstanding and committed promoter of national unity and peaceful co-existence in the country. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pension scam: Ndume to stand as Maina’s surety
Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has declared his intention to stand as surety for the embattled Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is facing trial over his alleged involvement in money laundering. Counsel to Maina, Chief J. K Gadzama (SAN) made the disclosure at the Federal High Court sitting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why states can’t take over federal roads, by Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said it may not be feasible for states to take over federal roads within their jurisdictions. Gbajabiamila, who spoke against the backdrop of agitation that federal roads should be transferred to states for reconstruction, maintenance and control, said such transfer may require the amendment […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)