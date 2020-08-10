Business

Flooding: Farmers raise the alarm over imminent food shortage

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja Comment(0)

Farmers nationwide have expressed palpable fears that the on going flash floods in many parts of the country may affect their agricultural activities leading to imminent food shortage.
Speaking on behalf of the farmers, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN),  Arc Kabir Ibrahim on Monday in a statement, stated that the flash floods already experienced between June and early August across the country have washed away burgeoning crops and livestock enough to make the farmers apprehensive of imminent food shortage.
Ibrahim, noted that effects of the flash floods are even more impactful on farmers living in the fringes of the Sahara, with large herds of ruminants animals already going hungry because animal feed is very costly and very hard to come by.
He further stressed that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is not also helping matters with its lip service to agricultural matters in the country.
According to him: “As one traverses the nation from Dankama in Katsina State to Dutse In Jigawa State , Birnin Magaji in Kano State, Osogbo in Osun State, Ogbomosho in Oyo State, Nkwere in Imo State, Calabar in Cross River State and so on, it’s all green signifying a potential bountiful farming season.”
He added that: “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development  in its half-hearted and rather late efforts in 2020 flag off activities with the most recent one having taken place as late as August 7 in Owerri, Imo State, has kept the tempo of encouraging the farmers to put in their best to bolster food production.
“The 2020 farming season appears to engender a bountiful harvest but the flash floods all over the nation portend a serious impediment to the realization of a bumper harvest.
“The poultry industry is in distress because of the scarcity and prohibitive cost of the energy component of poultry feed! The skyrocketing prices of staples and grains such as maize selling for N18,000 per 100kg scares the living day lights out of us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Stamp Duty as alternative cash cow

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

To surmount revenue challenges, the Federal Government is shifting attention to enforcing collection of Stamp Duty, which is administered by FIRS. The revenue agency is bent on recovering five-year stamp duty backlog in custody of MDAs and banks Abdulwahab Isa reports Infrastructures like roads, airports, hospitals, bridges and overhead cost compete for government’s resources in […]
Business

Sterling Bank, Clickatell partner on WhatsApp banking services

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc, in collaboration with Clickatell, a global leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, yesterday announced a unique and personalised banking experience for existing customers and prospective account holders through the popular messaging app – WhatsApp. According to a statement issued by the lender, customers can now initiate bank transfers, and airtime and […]
Business

Google commits $10bn to accelerate digitization in India

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a key growth market. The investments will be done through a so-called digitization fund, highlighting Google’s focus on the rapid pace of growth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: