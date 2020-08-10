Flooding: Farmers raise the alarm over imminent food shortage

Farmers nationwide have expressed palpable fears that the on going flash floods in many parts of the country may affect their agricultural activities leading to imminent food shortage.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc Kabir Ibrahim on Monday in a statement, stated that the flash floods already experienced between June and early August across the country have washed away burgeoning crops and livestock enough to make the farmers apprehensive of imminent food shortage.

Ibrahim, noted that effects of the flash floods are even more impactful on farmers living in the fringes of the Sahara, with large herds of ruminants animals already going hungry because animal feed is very costly and very hard to come by.

He further stressed that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is not also helping matters with its lip service to agricultural matters in the country.

According to him: “As one traverses the nation from Dankama in Katsina State to Dutse In Jigawa State , Birnin Magaji in Kano State, Osogbo in Osun State, Ogbomosho in Oyo State, Nkwere in Imo State, Calabar in Cross River State and so on, it’s all green signifying a potential bountiful farming season.”

He added that: “The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in its half-hearted and rather late efforts in 2020 flag off activities with the most recent one having taken place as late as August 7 in Owerri, Imo State, has kept the tempo of encouraging the farmers to put in their best to bolster food production.

“The 2020 farming season appears to engender a bountiful harvest but the flash floods all over the nation portend a serious impediment to the realization of a bumper harvest.

“The poultry industry is in distress because of the scarcity and prohibitive cost of the energy component of poultry feed! The skyrocketing prices of staples and grains such as maize selling for N18,000 per 100kg scares the living day lights out of us.”

Like this: Like Loading...