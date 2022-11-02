News Top Stories

Flooding: FG grants 5-year tax break to agric investors

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

Th eFederal Government yesterday announced a five-year tax waiver to investors in the agricultural sector to mitigate the losses caused by the flood. The flooding also said it facilitated the release of $244 million in collaboration with international development partners for emergency food production. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, who disclosed this in Abuja during a press conference, allayed fears of imminent food shortages, noting that the government has taken steps to address the consequences of the flood.

Abubakar, whileacknowledgingthatfloodingacrossthe countrydestroyedfarmlands, crops, livestock and others, said plans had been activated bystakeholderstocommence emergencydistributionof assortedfoodcommodities from the Federal Reserves. According to him, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided $244 million for emergency food, while the International Fund forAgricultural Development (IFAD) has also provided $5 million through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for inputs to improve food Production and Livelihoods.

The minister explained that there are some ongoing interventions of his ministry in collaboration with government agencies to increase food production, which include” approvalof a 5-yeartax break as an incentive to encourage private investments in the agricultural sector and increased food production, processing and marketing.” He added: “Restocking of the Strategic Food Reserve with 200,000MT of assorted food commodities. AfDB’s provision of $244 million for emergency food production. “International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)’s provision of $5 million through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for inputs to improve food Production and Livelihoods.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I attach great importance to China-Nigeria relations – President Jinping

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he attache great importance to Chi-na-Nigeria relations. Jinping, according to a release by Buhari spokesman, Femi Adesina, said his country would use the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria to promote strategic partnership to new […]
News

Investors not attracted to Nigeria’s CNG- Oil marketers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN), yesterday said Nigeria lacks an enabling environment that would attract investors to develop Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the country. Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, raised the concerns as a panelist at the ongoing 2021 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja, while discussing the topic, “What […]
News

Anyim: Military action, foreign assistance  won’t resolve insecurity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

* Charges Buhari to create platform for national dialogue    Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Monday  tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to de-emphasise the deployment of troops and request for international military assistance in the fight against insurgency, banditry,  terrorism and agitations for self determination in the country.   Anyim, who also served as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica