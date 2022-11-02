Flooding: FG grants 5-year tax break to agric investors

Th eFederal Government yesterday announced a five-year tax waiver to investors in the agricultural sector to mitigate the losses caused by the flood. The flooding also said it facilitated the release of $244 million in collaboration with international development partners for emergency food production. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, who disclosed this in Abuja during a press conference, allayed fears of imminent food shortages, noting that the government has taken steps to address the consequences of the flood.

Abubakar, whileacknowledgingthatfloodingacrossthe countrydestroyedfarmlands, crops, livestock and others, said plans had been activated bystakeholderstocommence emergencydistributionof assortedfoodcommodities from the Federal Reserves. According to him, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided $244 million for emergency food, while the International Fund forAgricultural Development (IFAD) has also provided $5 million through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for inputs to improve food Production and Livelihoods.

The minister explained that there are some ongoing interventions of his ministry in collaboration with government agencies to increase food production, which include” approvalof a 5-yeartax break as an incentive to encourage private investments in the agricultural sector and increased food production, processing and marketing.” He added: “Restocking of the Strategic Food Reserve with 200,000MT of assorted food commodities. AfDB’s provision of $244 million for emergency food production. “International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)’s provision of $5 million through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) for inputs to improve food Production and Livelihoods.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...