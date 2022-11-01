Flooding: FG grants five-year tax break to agric investors

The Federal Government Tuesday announced a five-year tax waiver to investors in the agricultural sector to mitigate the losses caused by the flood.

It also said it facilitated the release of $244 million in collaboration with international development partners for emergency food production.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, who disclosed this in Abuja during a press conference, allayed fears of imminent food shortages, noting that the government has taken steps to address the consequences of the flood.

Abubakar, while acknowledging that flooding across the country destroyed farmlands, crops, livestock and others; said plans had been activated by stakeholders to commence emergency distribution of assorted food commodities from the Federal Reserves.

