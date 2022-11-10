Agric

Flooding: FG, Korean agencies unveil flood-tolerant rice variety 

Posted on

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

As a measure to prevent the constant losses farmers suffer due to incessant flooding of farmlands, the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and some Korean agencies, Korea-Africa Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (KAFACI) and Rural Development Administration of Korea on Thursday unveiled two flood-tolerant rice varieties to farmers.

The two rice varieties, ‘Faro 66’ and ‘Faro 67′, are said to have the capacity to still yield, even when submerged by flood.

This disclosure was made in Abuja by the NASC Director General, Dr. Phillip Ojo at a mini farmers field day.

The Director General noted that the Council undertook the research and development for these varieties to mitigate farmers’ losses and also boost efforts towards achieving food security, which the government was passionately committed to.

 

Reporter

