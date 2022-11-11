Flooding: FG, Korean agencies unveil floods-tolerant rice varieties

As a measure to prevent the constant losses farmers suffer due to incessant flooding of farmlands, the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and Korean agencies – Korea-Africa Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (KAFACI) and Rural Development Administration of Korea – yesterday unveiled two flood-tolerant rice varieties to farmers.

Faro 66 and Faro 67 are said to have the capacity to yield, even when submerged by flood. This disclosure was made in Abuja by the NASC Director General, Dr. Phillip Ojo, at a mini farmers field day. He said the Council undertook the research and development for these varieties to mitigate farmers’ losses and also boost efforts towards achieving food security, which the government was passionately committed to.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...