Flooding: FG, Korean agencies unveil floods-tolerant rice varieties

As a measure to prevent the constant losses farmers suffer due to incessant flooding of farmlands, the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC) and Korean agencies – Korea-Africa Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (KAFACI) and Rural Development Administration of Korea – yesterday unveiled two flood-tolerant rice varieties to farmers.

Faro 66 and Faro 67 are said to have the capacity to yield, even when submerged by flood. This disclosure was made in Abuja by the NASC Director General, Dr. Phillip Ojo, at a mini farmers field day. He said the Council undertook the research and development for these varieties to mitigate farmers’ losses and also boost efforts towards achieving food security, which the government was passionately committed to.

 

President presents 2021 budget next week

Lawan promises speedy review of Constitution Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly next week. Lawan made this disclosure in his welcome address, which he read to his colleagues during plenary, to receive them back from their […]
Osinbajo flags off 557 low density luxury estate in Akwa Ibom

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has flag-off a 557 low density luxury estate in Akwa Ibom State, called Dakkada Luxury Estate. The estate which is 10 minutes drive from Victor Attah International Airport sits on a 171 hectare of land across Uruan and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas. The luxury estate is designed to […]
Sanwo-Olu: Lagosians to witness more people-oriented projects in 24 months

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday rendered account of stewardship of his administration in the last two years, saying his administration had delivered on the THEMES developmental agenda as promised the electorate. He said the totality of his administration’s efforts were geared towards ensuring a safe and secure society, where youth employment is guaranteed. […]

