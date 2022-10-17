Flooding: FG mulls bilateral talks with Cameroon on periodic opening of Lagdo Dam

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to initiate bilateral discussions with the authorities of the Republic of Cameroon on the periodic opening of Lagdo dam, the facility responsible for the massive flooding in Nigeria.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, DisasterManagement and Social Development, Sadia Umar Farouq who made this known yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja, said the talks would be held next month and are targeted at mitigating the effects of flooding in the country. She disclosed that the delegation to the bilateral meeting in Cameroon will be led by a Permanent Secretary while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will facilitate it.

Farouq said that for a coordinated flood response protocol, the meeting needs to agree on the implementation of theNationalFloodEmergencyPreparedness and Response Plan. She noted that the sectoral approach to flood management at the national and sub-national levels must be absolutely implemented.

The minister further emphasised that there was the need for state governments to invest in flood management and lead community based flood early warning systems which takes greater responsibilities for flood preparedness and response.

“It was agreed that it has become necessary to compel all state governments to strengthen their State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) and Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) through a legal instrumentsothattheycanhave improved access to funds and personnelforeffectivedisaster preparedness and response.

“While we mourn the unfortunate boat mishap in Anambra State and other locations, please we must note that we are not completely out of the woods,” Farouq said. The minister expressed concern that despite all the efforts of the government towards averting the consequence of the 2022 flooding season, certain degrees of losses have been recorded.

“We have recorded the loss of over 500 lives, partial or totaldamageof morethan90,000 houses, damage of more than 140, 000 hectares of farmland, so many roads and other critical infrastructures were also affected. “The flood has become an annual disaster with devastating consequences and the effect of Climate Change makes it difficult to prevent in Nigeria, butitcan bemitigated and managed,” she said.

Inthemeantime, theleader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin, has raisedthealarmoverthemassive flood ravaging parts of the country.Clark, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, lamented that the Federal Government appears to be nonchalant over the plight of the impacted communities in the Niger Delta.

Clark disclosed that several communities in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states are currently submerged by flood waters while theirinhabitants faced a palpable case of humanitarian crisis.”Firstly, my heart goes out to all the people whose homes and communities are being ravaged by the devastating floods; my commiseration to those who lost their loved ones, properties.

There is starvation in the land, nowaterforthepeopleto drink; the state is cut off from all sources that supply food to her, even electricity supply, has been cut off. The people now live in their homes with reptiles and other animals, whether aquatic, terrestrialor amphibian, which now drag spaces with humans in their homes, becausetheseanimals have also been displaced from their natural habitation because of the flood.

It is a scary situation, as this exposes the people to danger,” he said. Clark lamented that in spite of the situation, the Federal Government and its agencies have not deemed it fit to come to the aid of these people.

In such an emergency situation, he said, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, whose mandate is to “ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response,” ought to have dispatched its men and relief materials to the Niger Delta.

Clark also expressed surprise that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), established to handle disasters of this nature, had not visited the flood victims in the states of the Niger Delta. He recalled that recently, during the 2022 International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, PresidentMuhammadu.

Buhari had reportedly approved 12,000 metric tons of grains for victims of flooding acrossthecountry. Hecharged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as NEMA to ensure that impacted states in the Niger Delta got their shareof therelief materialsto providesuccourfor thepeople.

The elder statesman also lambasted the Federal Government for not being proactive in handling the perennial flooding of many parts of the country. He said that 10 years after the last major flood disaster that ravaged the country, a responsible government, which swore to an oath, to safeguard the welfare of the people, would by now, have taken steps to build the proposed dam on River Benue, instead of blaming the Cameroonian government any time the latter releases water from its Lagdo Dam.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...