Flooding: Funke Akindele gifts Pa James new house

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa James, was recently the subject of discussion on social media after his home was sacked by flood for the umpteenth time.
The film star’s residence which is located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos state had been sacked by flood and from photos shared on social media, Pa James’ house looked like a small river.

Well-meaning Nigerians and colleagues had taken to social media to call for help on the actor’s behalf.
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has now impressed many after she gifted Pa James a new house.

The good news was shared on social media by actress, Kemi Korede, who asked fans to thank Funke for her lovely gesture. According to her post, Akindele had given the veteran actor a new apartment.
Kemi wrote: “On behalf of PA JAMES, I Want to say Big thank you to @funkejenifaakindele for the new apartment given to him by you. God bless you so much for your good heart. your type is so rare..you are a gem. Almighty God will continue to make way for you where dier seems to be no way.”

