News

Flooding: Group canvasses for increased budget, international support for NEMA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Inter-Society for Humanitarian Needs (ISHN) has called for more budgetary allocation for the National Emergency Management Agency to cope with the rising humanitarian needs of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by its convener, Dr Njoku Ike, the group said this is necessary to meet with international best practices, considering the effect of climate change globally.

Ike said the interventionist agency has been overstretched in the last year due to the rampaging flooding, insurgency and other criminalities in the nation.

According to Dr Ike, NEMA has risen to the occasion despite the limited funds and resources at its disposal.

Commending the agency under Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the group said NEMA has been up to its responsibilities, touching every part of the country affected by the natural disaster.

Ike said NEMA has become synonymous with transparency and accountability in its operation, adding that the recent distribution of over 12,000 tonnes of grains to the 36 States attests.

But he added that a lot more needs to be done, especially as the NEMA boss has warned of worse flooding next year.

Ike said it is good that Ahmed understands the challenges ahead and must be supported adequately to avert the tragedies of 2022 worsened by the neglect of state governments.

The Inter-Society for Humanitarian Needs, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to consider improved funding for the agency.

The group also urged international NGOs and CSOs to channel aid to victims of humanitarian issues in the country through NEMA.

While calling for more proactive measures from state emergency agencies, Ike obliged the Federal Government to implement hazard allowance for the agency staff who risk their lives to go to the most obscure places to provide succour for Nigerians.

Ike, however, expressed confidence with more support, NEMA will do even better than it has done, implying better life for Nigerians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

When INC united to chart a way forward

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Perception The 2023 general election is around the corner and the Ijaw Nation Congress (INC) cannot afford to stay with hands akimbo this time, bearing in mind that the most controversial resource that hypes the economy of the country comes from their region. And most of the problems being faced in Nigeria today start from […]
News

MOSOP to FG: Reverse $178bn oil loss via dialogue

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to use dialogue to address the Ogoni issue and reverse the huge revenue losses of over 29 years, which currently exceeds $178 billion (excluding revenues from gas sales) since Shell’s exit in 1993. MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the […]
News

Group launches governance innovation accelerator

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

An Abuja-based public strategy firm, Gatefield, yesterday announced its partnership with an American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Governance Lab (MIT GOV/LAB), CC Hub, and the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services to launch the first governance innovation accelerator in Nigeria. This was announced in Abuja after a meeting with Ekiti State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica