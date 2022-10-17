News

Flooding: Group marks world hand washing day with IDP

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

A group, the North-Central Transitional Aid in Nigeria (NoCTRAiN), at the weekend marked this year’s World Hand Washing Day with internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Benue State.

The programme, which took place in Ugba community in Logo Local Government, attracted over 300 IDPs including women, children and people with disabilities, who received training about hygiene promotion and hand washing techniques.

The rising cases of waterborne diseases caused by the on-going flood disaster that is ravaging parts of the North Central states of the country necessitated the intense effort at promoting hygiene and sanitation practices in rural communities.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

