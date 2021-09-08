Flooding hits Mexico hospital, killing 17 patients

…as Supreme Court decriminalises abortion in landmark ruling

At least 17 patients have been killed after heavy rainfall caused flooding at a hospital in Mexico’s central Hidalgo state, officials say.

They say a river burst its banks and water then cut the power supply at the hospital in the town of Tula, reports the BBC.

Some of the victims were COVID-19 patients who were being treated with oxygen therapy, local media report.

Rescuers evacuated about 40 patients. Meanwhile, a boat transporting the state governor sank in the river.

Omar Fayad later tweeted that he was “safe and sound”, adding that the state authorities would continue co-ordinating emergency operations in the affected areas.

The army was deployed to provide assistance to rescue teams dealing with the disaster.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was “very saddened” by the hospital deaths.

He urged residents of low-lying areas to move to shelters or stay with relatives or friends in safer places.

More than 30,000 people in towns across the state have been affected by the floods.

Separately, two people died after flooding in Ecatepec, a northern suburb of Mexico City, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that criminal penalties for terminating pregnancies are unconstitutional.

The ruling, for the northern state of Coahuila, prevents women from being prosecuted for getting an abortion.

Abortion is currently severely restricted in all but four of the country’s states.

Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar described the move as a “historic step for the rights of women”.

On Tuesday, the court ordered the state of Coahuila to remove sanctions for abortion from its criminal code.

The decision could pave the way for the decriminalisation of abortions across the country.

Currently, abortion is only legal in a handful of states, except in cases of rape or where the mother’s life is in danger.

A judicial source said the ruling will affect the whole of Mexico, allowing women in states where abortion is criminalised to undergo the procedure with a judge’s order.

The Information Group on Reproductive Choice (GIRE), which campaigns for abortion rights, described the decision as “historic”.

