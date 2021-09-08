News

Flooding hits Mexico hospital, killing 17 patients

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Supreme Court decriminalises abortion in landmark ruling

At least 17 patients have been killed after heavy rainfall caused flooding at a hospital in Mexico’s central Hidalgo state, officials say.

They say a river burst its banks and water then cut the power supply at the hospital in the town of Tula, reports the BBC.

Some of the victims were COVID-19 patients who were being treated with oxygen therapy, local media report.

Rescuers evacuated about 40 patients. Meanwhile, a boat transporting the state governor sank in the river.

Omar Fayad later tweeted that he was “safe and sound”, adding that the state authorities would continue co-ordinating emergency operations in the affected areas.

The army was deployed to provide assistance to rescue teams dealing with the disaster.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was “very saddened” by the hospital deaths.

He urged residents of low-lying areas to move to shelters or stay with relatives or friends in safer places.

More than 30,000 people in towns across the state have been affected by the floods.

Separately, two people died after flooding in Ecatepec, a northern suburb of Mexico City, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that criminal penalties for terminating pregnancies are unconstitutional.

The ruling, for the northern state of Coahuila, prevents women from being prosecuted for getting an abortion.

Abortion is currently severely restricted in all but four of the country’s states.

Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar described the move as a “historic step for the rights of women”.

On Tuesday, the court ordered the state of Coahuila to remove sanctions for abortion from its criminal code.

The decision could pave the way for the decriminalisation of abortions across the country.

Currently, abortion is only legal in a handful of states, except in cases of rape or where the mother’s life is in danger.

A judicial source said the ruling will affect the whole of Mexico, allowing women in states where abortion is criminalised to undergo the procedure with a judge’s order.

The Information Group on Reproductive Choice (GIRE), which campaigns for abortion rights, described the decision as “historic”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Be security-conscious online, Danbatta tasks Nigerians

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has advised Nigerians to be cyber securityconscious online, noting that safety precautions are necessary for every internet user.   Danbatta stated this in a statement released yesterday to herald the commencement of a series of enlightenment and awareness campaign activities being […]
News

#EndSARS: IGP deploys anti-riot police officers nationwide 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force  – to protect lives and property of Nigerians amid the ongoing violence that has marred the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.   Adamu said the deployment of the special police unit is to secure […]
News

Fake news threatens deployment of technology to Nigeria’s agriculture –Minister

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has called on media practitioners to avoid fake news, because it is capable of frustrating government’s efforts towards deployment of biotechnology to the country’s agricultural sector.   Onu who disclosed this Abuja over the weekend, during the 4th Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) Nigeria media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica