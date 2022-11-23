Flooding: Human rights groups laud NEDC, MD Alkali on provision of interventions

The Coalition of Northern Human Rights Group (CNHRG) has applauded the prompt responses of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and its managing director, Mohammed Alkali to the rampaging flooding in the region.

The group made this known in its assessment report on the impact of the natural disaster in the north and efforts of intervention agencies.

According to the report signed by secretary-general, Ibrahim Ahmed, the rights group said NEDC donated relief materials to flood victims to cushion the effect on the affected communities.

CNHRG also commended the National Emergency Management Agency for equally rising up to the occasion.

“The NEDC was proactive in its response to the impact of flooding in affected communities in North East. In such a situation, intervention is expected from the government through the various intervention agencies. This was the case in the flood-ravaged states of Northern Nigeria. To cushion the flood’s effect on the affected communities, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) took measures by donating relief materials to flood victims in Adamawa States,” the report said.

“NEDC also extended this gesture to other affected northern states. It is imperative to note, however, that other intervention agencies, such as NEMA, were also up and doing in donating relief materials to flood-ravaged states in Northern Nigeria to cushion the effect of the flood disaster.

“It must be stated that these interventions by the NEDC proved vital in easing the pains of the victims of the flood disaster. Appreciative of the intervention efforts, it is essential to note that despite these efforts, the people can never be said to have gotten enough as there is still a need to do more.

“Properties worth millions of naira have been lost, farmlands have been eroded, food crops have been damaged, more IDPs have been created, and the environment, at large, has been affected. In some areas, roads have been washed off.

“The NEDC, among others, are highly commended for their intervention efforts. However, because the flood disaster did enough harm to the people and their environment, there is a need, therefore, for more intervention efforts to support the NEDC in ensuring that life returns to normal in affected communities.

*More so, aware of the cause of the flood, there is a need to construct dams that will help absorb water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon when released. This should be treated as a necessity and responsibility as it will help limit the level and effect of subsequent flood disasters in Nigeria.”

