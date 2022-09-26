Flooding: HYPPADEC distributes relief items, N15m to 8,000 Niger households

The Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has begun the distribution of relief materials to victims of the recent flooding in Niger State.

The commission also released N15million to over 8,000 affected households. Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Managing Director of HYPPADEC, started the distribution at New Ketso resettlement site in Mokwa Local Government Area yesterday. Yelwa said that the distribution was going on simultaneously in all the six HYPPADEC member states. Represented by the Director of Operations, Mr Ilyasu Wara, he said that the gesture was part of efforts by the commission to alleviate the sufferings of the affected people.

He appealed to beneficiaries of the relief materials to ensure judicious use of the items for maximum benefits. Community members, Idris Alhassan and Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, appealed to state governments to come to their aid. They said that various schools would remain closed until the water subsides and called for more sensitisation as well as programme to alleviate poverty. One of the beneficiaries, Malama Amina Muazu, from Ketso village, said that the entire village was affected by excess water released from Kainji and Jebba Dams.

He lauded the commission for the gesture and called for the construction of additional toilets and housing accommodation at new Ketso resettlement site.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items distributed include 6,000 bags of rice,1000 blankets, 5,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets, 1000 cartons of soap and detergent, 1000 bundles of roofing sheets, 3,000 mattresses and N15 million cash among others.

