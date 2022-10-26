Flooding: I’ll complete Adamawa Dam to absorb water from Lagdo – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the Dasin-Hausa Dam in Adamawa State to manage the release of excess water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, if elected president next year. Nigerians have blamed the persistent flooding in the country on the release of excess water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon and the nation’s inability to put mechanisms in place to absorb it.

Atiku, who was in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital yesterday to commiserate with the victims, expressed worry that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to show leadership and empathy in the management of the disaster.

He said: “The change in climate is a pointer to every human community to be circumspect in leadership recruitments. Climate change is a convergence between politics and nature. “Leadership and policies must also change to deal with the dramatic changes we are witnessing around us.” The former vice president who suspended his campaign to visit states affected by the disaster, warned that if Nigeria gets her politics wrong by electing leaders who choose to play politics with climate change.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...