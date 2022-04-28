Flooding: Lagos allays fear, says no cause for alarm

The Lagos State Government has denied that the incessant flood in some parts of Lagos Island is a result of the low-lying nature of the area and the rising sea level. New Telegraph learnt that streets, shops, mosques, churches, police stations and schools in Ojo Giwa, Jankara, Idu Garan and Okoya, among others, were hit by flood recently. King Ado High School and St. Patrick Primary School were also affected. But addressing protesters, who converged at Illubirin, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, explained that the affected area is depressed and as such water cannot flow into the drains naturally. He stated that a permanent solution which will involve the provision of 3 bigger pumps of 3000m cube perminute M3 is already underway as well as a reconstruction of the drainage outlet. “Each one of those pumps will need a generator with a capacity of 400 KVA and will be provided to power each of the pumps,” he added. Responding to the reregard quest for demolition of the natural embankment used to prevent the ingress of water from the lagoon, the commissioner invited the representatives of the protesters to his office for further explanations on the need for the embankment.
Related Articles
Bayelsa West: PDP gives automatic ticket to Dickson
The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given automatic ticket to former Governor Seriake Dickson for election into the National Assembly for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District scheduled for October 31, this year. The party stakeholders from Bayelsa West were said to have picked the party’s nomination form for the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CSO petitions NJC, faults Gombe govt’s refusal to appoint female CJ
A Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), yesterday petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the failure of the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, to appoint Justice Beatrice Illiya, as substantive chief judge of the state. According to a copy of the petition sighted by journalists and signed by the Executive Director […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abiodun names Odusile, TASUED VC as commissioners
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has nominated former National President of Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Waheed Odusile as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy. The governor also nominated Prof. Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu as Commissioners for Education, Science and Technology. The nomination is coming 16 months after Abiodun assumed office as the governor of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)