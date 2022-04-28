News

Flooding: Lagos allays fear, says no cause for alarm

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has denied that the incessant flood in some parts of Lagos Island is a result of the low-lying nature of the area and the rising sea level. New Telegraph learnt that streets, shops, mosques, churches, police stations and schools in Ojo Giwa, Jankara, Idu Garan and Okoya, among others, were hit by flood recently. King Ado High School and St. Patrick Primary School were also affected. But addressing protesters, who converged at Illubirin, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, explained that the affected area is depressed and as such water cannot flow into the drains naturally. He stated that a permanent solution which will involve the provision of 3 bigger pumps of 3000m cube perminute M3 is already underway as well as a reconstruction of the drainage outlet. “Each one of those pumps will need a generator with a capacity of 400 KVA and will be provided to power each of the pumps,” he added. Responding to the reregard quest for demolition of the natural embankment used to prevent the ingress of water from the lagoon, the commissioner invited the representatives of the protesters to his office for further explanations on the need for the embankment.

 

