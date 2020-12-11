Flooding: Lagos to demolish 250 houses at Aboru

…says no compensation for owners

Lagos State government yesterday said it would demolish over 250 houses for the construction of a canal and drainages at Aboru area of the metropolis. The state, however, said it was not going to pay compensation to the owners of structures to be demolished. It said it was ready to permanently tackle the avoidable loss of lives and challenges frequently faced by the residents with the construction of the nine kilometres stretch of drainages and canal in the densely populated area.

The Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Tunji Bello, said at a Stakeholders’ Meeting for the construction of Akinola/Aboru Drainage Channel in Agbado Oke- Odo Local Council Development Area, held at Abule-Egba area, that the state was embarking on the project to permanently address the challenges of flooding in the area, considering the huge population of residents.

He added that the meeting with the stakeholders was crucial to prevent issues of encroachment on drainage alignment and to encourage the residents to take ownership of the project though proper maintenance and cooperation with the government.

The commissioner added that the residents should not hesitate to inform the government “if they observe the contractor doesn’t handle the job as expected or the job is not properly done”. The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Drainage Service, Mr. Olalekan Shodehinde (an engineer), said the government would not compromise on the standard of the drainage channels and the alignment for the drainage. He called on the residents to cooperate with the contractor in order to execute the project as planned. Shodehinde explained that the design for the drainage channels was far bigger than expected because it was tailored in line with the climate change.

