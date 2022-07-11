Metro & Crime

Flooding: LASEMA rescues trapped elderly woman

Following the heavy downpour of Saturday which wreaked havoc in parts of the state, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has rescued an elderly woman from drowning when water overtook her building.

 

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that investigations conducted by the agency’s response team revealed an elderly sole occupant trapped in a building.

 

A search and rescue operation by the agency’s response team, confirmed the victim to be alive although suffering from a stroke. Efforts were put in motion to extricate her from the building.

 

The Pre hospital care unit of the agency is ad-  ministered first aid to the victim before she was transported to the hospital Meanwhile, LASEMA said that it has been responding to distress calls throughout Lagos with reports on flooding and flood damage in affected areas.

 

Oke-Osanyintolu appealed to community leaders to use the public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainage to allow for free flow of storm water and reduce the impact.

 

“We wish to reassure the good people of Lagos that we are on standby via our emergency lines 112/767 to respond. We are also urging Lagosians to avoid non essential travel in areas that are most affected by flooding.

 

Parents and guardians are to keep their children and wards warm and dry to avoid secondary illnesses,” he said.

 

