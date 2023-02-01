News Top Stories

Flooding, naira devaluation leading to hike in commodity prices –Report

Posted on

A report by leading commodities market player, AFEX, has predicted that the impact of flooding, the devaluation of the naira, high logistics costs and the social-political situation in the country will account for high commodity prices. Maize, paddy rice, sorghum, and cocoa are to be affected, the firm stated in the annual commodities outlook report unveiled virtually to the participating audience, including journalists, yesterday. The report attributed the expected price surge in prices to the low production volume of maize, paddy rice, sorghum and cocoa.

“These commodities declined by an average of 11.5% in the 2022/23 trading season due to price-induced low fertilizer usage because of the Russia-Ukraine war. Climate change realities such as flooding also had a significant effect on the market among other unfavourable conditions.” The report also alluded to price pressures being exacerbated by the fact that 2023 is an election year, which could cause some market uncertainty. Head of Market Data and Research David Ibidapo said: “Every year, AFEX reviews Nigeria’s commodity market and gives an in-depth analysis of the outlook for the New Year.

In the last two to three years, we have seen the commodities market susceptible to global shocks as evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact and the ongoing Russia- Ukraine crisis on supply chain and food prices. It’s then critical to monitor the market closely and give an objective picture of these agricultural commodities which would bring transparency and clarity in a bid to ameliorate the impact of the next global shock.” Despite the economic slowdown, the report reveals that the agriculture sector still shows resilience as it outperformed most sectors, including trade, oil and gas, telecoms, and manufacturing, contributing 27.6% conto Nigeria’s GDP in Q3 of 2022. However, food inflation rose for nine consecutive months in the year reaching an all-high 24.13 in November 2022.

For 2023, the report further revealed that inflationary pressures will continue to rise due to decline in the production of major grain commodities thereby reducing the supply level in the domestic market. Providing the outlook for the global commodities market, the report predicted that maize prices will decrease by 8% in 2023, while prices for wheat, which were anticipated to rise by 36% in 2022, will slightly fall in 2023. Meanwhile, the average price of rice which decreased by 5% in 2022 is forecast to remain the same this year.

 

Our Reporters

