News

Flooding: Navy deploys personnel, assets in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

As part of the measures to cushion the devastating effects of flooding in parts of the country, the Nigerian Navy has deployed personnel, and assets in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states. The Director of Information (DINFO), Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the personnel, and platforms are providing humanitarian services such as ferry services, and rescue of stranded travellers on the East-West Road. He said: “In a deliberate effort to complement the Federal Government of Nigeria’s strategy at bringing succour to her citizens affected by the recent flood disasters across the country, the Nigerian Navy has been carrying out drastic humanitarian activities through some of its Bases and units, especially within the riverine communities.”

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

$23m Abacha-Loot: Make public copy of pact with US, Group tells FG

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to compel the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to make public to Nigerians, a copy of the agreement the Federal Government (FG) recently signed with the United States (US) government for the repatriation of the $23 million allegedly stolen by the late […]
News

Sokoto to recruit additional 2,000 health workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Sokoto State Primary Health Development Agency (PHDA) at the weekend said it has commenced the recruitment of 2,000 middle level health workers to manage the 816 primary and postprimary health clinics across the 23 local government areas in the state.   The Special Advisor to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Primary Health Care Development Agency, […]
News

Study links high fat diet to body clock imbalance

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Poland have found out that a high-fat diet disturbs the body clock in the brain that normally controls satiety, which is the state of having more than enough and leadingtoover- eatingandobesity. The findings of a new study published in ‘The Journal of Physiology,’ established a link between consuming […]

