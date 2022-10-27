Flooding: Navy deploys personnel, assets in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

As part of the measures to cushion the devastating effects of flooding in parts of the country, the Nigerian Navy has deployed personnel, and assets in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states. The Director of Information (DINFO), Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the personnel, and platforms are providing humanitarian services such as ferry services, and rescue of stranded travellers on the East-West Road. He said: “In a deliberate effort to complement the Federal Government of Nigeria’s strategy at bringing succour to her citizens affected by the recent flood disasters across the country, the Nigerian Navy has been carrying out drastic humanitarian activities through some of its Bases and units, especially within the riverine communities.”

