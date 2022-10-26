News

Flooding: Navy deploys personnel, assets in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

As part of measures to cushion the devastating effects of flooding in parts of the country, the Nigerian Navy has deployed personnel, and assets in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states.

The Director of Information (DINFO), Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, said the personnel, and platforms are providing humanitarian services such as ferry services, and rescue of stranded travellers on the East-West road.

“In a deliberate effort to complement the Federal Government of Nigeria’s strategy at bringing succour to her citizens affected by the recent flood disasters across the country, the Nigerian Navy has been carrying out drastic humanitarian activities through some of its bases and units especially within the riverine communities,” Ayo-Vaughan said.

Specifically, the DINFO disclosed that: “The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, a Naval Base in Bayelsa has in the past days deployed its personnel and assets including boats and trucks to provide ferry services and continuously rescue stranded travellers on the flood-ravaged East-West Road linking Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States especially around the Okogbe-Ihiuke-Ahoada axis of the road. Also, in response to the national emergency.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court stops Giadom from acting as APC national chairman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has stopped Chief Victor Giadom from operating as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). eputy national secretary of the APC had through the court assumed office as acting national chairman following the Court of Appeal’s judgement upholding the suspension of […]
News

2023: Group seeks issue-based campaign

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A group, the National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ) in Kwara State, has urged politicians to shun violence and embrace an issuebased campaign. In a statement by Alhaji Tunde Akanbi (Chairman) and Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin (Publicity Secretary), the group urged the candidates for the various positions in the 2023 election to adhere to the rules […]
News

Police decorate 39 officers in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State Police Command has decorated 39 officers who were promoted from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP). This came as the Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, charged the promoted officers to see this development as a call to more service to the country. According to CP Echeng, those […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica