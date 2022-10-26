Flooding: Navy deploys personnel, assets in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

As part of measures to cushion the devastating effects of flooding in parts of the country, the Nigerian Navy has deployed personnel, and assets in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states.

The Director of Information (DINFO), Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, said the personnel, and platforms are providing humanitarian services such as ferry services, and rescue of stranded travellers on the East-West road.

“In a deliberate effort to complement the Federal Government of Nigeria’s strategy at bringing succour to her citizens affected by the recent flood disasters across the country, the Nigerian Navy has been carrying out drastic humanitarian activities through some of its bases and units especially within the riverine communities,” Ayo-Vaughan said.

Specifically, the DINFO disclosed that: “The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, a Naval Base in Bayelsa has in the past days deployed its personnel and assets including boats and trucks to provide ferry services and continuously rescue stranded travellers on the flood-ravaged East-West Road linking Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta States especially around the Okogbe-Ihiuke-Ahoada axis of the road. Also, in response to the national emergency.”

