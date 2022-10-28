Flooding: N’Delta Affairs Minister promises to intervene

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, has assured flood victims in the Niger Delta of plans to initiate a comprehensive intervention programme to ameliorate their sufferings. Umana, who spoke during a working tour of one of the devastated areas in Ihuike community, Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, expressed shock at the level of devastation caused by the flood. He said the Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will commence remedial action on the road. The Minister, who was accompanied by the NNDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua and other directors of the commission, described the disaster as a national emergency. Umana said: “I have directed the NDDC to engage SETRACO, the construction company working on the road, to quickly assess the damages at the Ahoada section of the East West Road, so that they can commence.”
Saraki, Gana canvas for unity in Kogi PDP
Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana have emphasised unity and internal democracy as short route for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to regain power in Kogi State.
My manifesto, my covenant with people of C/River – APC Guber aspirant, Agara
Mr Chris Agara, a gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday declared that his manifesto was a covenant with the people of Cross River.
Ehingbeti: Lagos key to Nigeria's economic fortunes – FG
President Muhammadu Buhari, newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala and the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, have highlighted the importance of infrastructure and youth investments to the socio-economic development of Lagos State.
