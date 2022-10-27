News

Flooding: NEDC donates food, non-food items to victims in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

As part of activities marking World Humanitarian Day, the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday donated food and non-food items to flood victims in Bauchi State. NEDC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, while presenting a letter approving the items to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi, said the gesture is part of the commission’s corporate social responsibility in the region and to also commiserate with the affected victims and their families. Goni said apart from the donation to the state, the commission will also look into other on-going projects such as the construction of Kirfi-Gombe Abba road and tertiary institutions projects for the ground breaking ceremony. He further disclosed that the commission is going to synergise with the Bauchi State government to mitigate the menace of flood around the 20 council areas of the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Where in the World is it Legal to Bet on Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Sports betting has always been popular – but it has not always been legal. With online betting a huge business, where is legal to bet on sports?   Sports Betting Around the World Betting on sports has been around ever since sports started in some way or another. People have always wanted to make […]
News

Idumuje crises: Asia denies purported voice notes with Azuka Jebose

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Onicha ugbo indigene,Eze Asia has disowned a purported  voice conversation with Azuka Jebose on Idumuje ugboko crisis.  Speaking from Turkey where he resides ,Asia dismissed the voice notes  in circulation by  Azuka as fake and labeled him serial blackmailer  Below is a recorded voice message along with transcript of Asia ‘s rejoinder, disclaiming any […]
News

Security: Southern youths commend DSS DG professionalism, seek improved inter-agency collaboration.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), the umbrella body of youth groups from the 17 southern states of the federation, has commended the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for exerting professionalism and innovation to the affairs of the Service since he assumed office. Speaking on the state of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica