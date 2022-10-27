Flooding: NEDC donates food, non-food items to victims in Bauchi

As part of activities marking World Humanitarian Day, the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) yesterday donated food and non-food items to flood victims in Bauchi State. NEDC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, while presenting a letter approving the items to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi, said the gesture is part of the commission’s corporate social responsibility in the region and to also commiserate with the affected victims and their families. Goni said apart from the donation to the state, the commission will also look into other on-going projects such as the construction of Kirfi-Gombe Abba road and tertiary institutions projects for the ground breaking ceremony. He further disclosed that the commission is going to synergise with the Bauchi State government to mitigate the menace of flood around the 20 council areas of the state.

