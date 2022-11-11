News

Flooding: NEMA hands over relief materials to Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday handed over relief materials to the Bayelsa State Government.

The Director General, Ahmed Mustapha Habib, presented the items to the state government in Yenogoa.

Represented by the Director, Search & Rescue Air Cdre EK Adedokun, Habib sympathised with the state on the level of damage caused by the disaster.

Enumerating the various interventions of NEMA, he assured that the Federal Government will continue to complement the efforts of State Governments in bringing succour to flood victims in Bayelsa and other states.

Habib reiterated the collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force through the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh and NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt in rescue operations and airlifting of relief materials from Edo to Rivers and thereafter to Bayelsa.

He, therefore, encouraged the state to build capacity by equipping its emergency management agency and establishing local emergency management centres in local governments to enhance disaster control.

In his response, Governor Duoye Diri, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Daud Alagor thanked NEMA for coming to their aid.

He, however, requested more items to give them a sense of belonging.

Other state officials were the Commissioner for Information Hon Ayiba Duba, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr Worodamie Komonibo and the Chairman of BYSEMA Hon. Walaman Sam Igrubia.

So far Items handed over to the state are 1,000 (10kg) rice; 1,000 (10kg) beans; 1,000 (10kg) maize; 75 bags of salt; 75 kegs of vegetable oil; 150 cartons of seasoning cubes; 75 cartons sachet tomato; 8,000 pieces of nylon mats; 600 cartons of bath soap; 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets; 1,000 pieces of women’s wear; 1,000 pieces of children’s wear; 1,000 pieces of men’s wear; 2,632 (25kg) garri from the Strategic Grain Reserve.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fintiri connects Toungo LGA to national grid

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Citizens of Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State celebrated as the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, commissioned the first electricity project 25 years after the creation of the local government. The local government which shares international borders with Cameroon and one of the local governments in Adamawa South Senatorial zone where former Vice President […]
News

Declare killer herdsmen terrorists group now, Onitiri urges Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to declare killer herdsmen as terrorists group to ensure peace and progress in the country. In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri pointed out that the killer herdsmen are not representing true and genuine Fulanis going […]
News

Bozimo, Azinge, 13 others get Pope’s awards, medals

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

TheHolyFather, PopeFrancis, hasbestowedPontifical honour on 15 prominent indigenes of Delta state that have distinguished themselves in faith and morals, and contributed to the growth of the church and society. They were blessed with the prestigious Papal Knights and Dames of Saints Gregory and Sylvester, with Papal Medals respectively. Those honoured included: Epiphany Azinge (SAN); Rosaline […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica