Flooding: NEMA hands over relief materials to Bayelsa govt

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday handed over relief materials to the Bayelsa State Government.

The Director General, Ahmed Mustapha Habib, presented the items to the state government in Yenogoa.

Represented by the Director, Search & Rescue Air Cdre EK Adedokun, Habib sympathised with the state on the level of damage caused by the disaster.

Enumerating the various interventions of NEMA, he assured that the Federal Government will continue to complement the efforts of State Governments in bringing succour to flood victims in Bayelsa and other states.

Habib reiterated the collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force through the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh and NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt in rescue operations and airlifting of relief materials from Edo to Rivers and thereafter to Bayelsa.

He, therefore, encouraged the state to build capacity by equipping its emergency management agency and establishing local emergency management centres in local governments to enhance disaster control.

In his response, Governor Duoye Diri, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Daud Alagor thanked NEMA for coming to their aid.

He, however, requested more items to give them a sense of belonging.

Other state officials were the Commissioner for Information Hon Ayiba Duba, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr Worodamie Komonibo and the Chairman of BYSEMA Hon. Walaman Sam Igrubia.

So far Items handed over to the state are 1,000 (10kg) rice; 1,000 (10kg) beans; 1,000 (10kg) maize; 75 bags of salt; 75 kegs of vegetable oil; 150 cartons of seasoning cubes; 75 cartons sachet tomato; 8,000 pieces of nylon mats; 600 cartons of bath soap; 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets; 1,000 pieces of women’s wear; 1,000 pieces of children’s wear; 1,000 pieces of men’s wear; 2,632 (25kg) garri from the Strategic Grain Reserve.

