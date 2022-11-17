Flooding: NEMA neglected worst affected states –Reps

The House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds yesterday expressed dismay over the slow pace of distribution of relief materials and mitigation of flooding to victims in many states that were badly hit by the recent flooding across the country.

The committee, headed by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun), made this known at the rescheduled investigative hearing titled: “Need to investigate the total consolidated accruals and utilisation of ecological funds”. Isiaka, who expressed displeasure on the matter of NEMA interrogation in relief efforts in his state (Ogun), said that no state of the federation is more badly affected by the flooding than another. He said: “There is no point supporting farmers with intervention funds if the farm produce will be washed away by flooding.

There is no point in building houses if they will be washed away by flooding. “No state is mostly affected by flooding. If one person dies, it equates to 10,000 persons. Our women and youths are not lazy. On our part, we will continue to legislate to help address these natural disasters.”

He alleged that there was inefficiency in the operations of the agency and threatened that members of the committee who felt aggrieved on the issue may be forced to move a motion for a repeal of the establishment act of the agency. In his presentation, the Director General, Mr. Ahmed Mustapha Habib apologised to the committee for his failure to attend the first investigative hearing on the issue blaming it on the urgency of the migration efforts put up by the agency on the most recent flooding affecting many of the states.

He said that the most recent flooding had been the most devastating natural disaster in the history of the country disclosing that a total of 612 persons had died and 3218 other persons were affected by the flooding in many states. On relief intervention and the mitigation efforts by the agency, he said that they received 12,000 metric tons of grains from the Presidency through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and distributed these materials to provide relief to all the victims across the 36 states and 774 local government areas.

