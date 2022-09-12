Metro & Crime

Flooding: NEMA rescues victims from sinking house in Lagos

Adeyinka Adeniji and Yemi Olakitan

 

 

Adeyinka Adeniji and Yemi Olakitan

 

It took a reinforced squad of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to rescue some people who were trapped in a sinking building in the Maryland environs of Lagos State, Monday morning.

An early morning rain that lasted over four hours left scores of houses seriously impacted around Maryland environs of Lagos State on Monday

Various parts of the metropolis including Alimosho, Kosofe, and Ifelodun Ajeromi, LGAs, were also affected by the resultant flooding from the hours long downpour with many escaping their homes to safety.

Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA’s South West Zonal Coordinator, told journalists that 35 buildings on Akinwumi Estate, 31 buildings on Arowojobe Estate, and Ebun Otti, in Mende Maryland Estate were seriously impacted.

In one of the buildings on Akinwunmi Street, Akinwunmi north Estate, Mende, Maryland, one of the trapped victims was said to have reached the NEMA office after their landlord escaped from his house with the aid of a ladder, when it appeared the property was sinking, leaving about nine other people in the building without informing emergency management agencies.

One of those rescued, who gave her name as Ms. Blessing, said nine of them in total, all women, were trapped in the building before rescue workers came to their aid.

The said landlord, however, upon return to the scene after recovery officials rescued the women was said to have been handed over to the Police for abandoning vulnerable women at risk and not informing the appropriate quarters.

Rescue workers were seen helping people out of flooded houses and streets carrying them (victims) on their backs.

 

Reporter

